Thisoption Price Up 916.9% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 916.9% higher against the dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $3.03 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00067745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00296787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00246430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.42 or 0.01155459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,964.80 or 0.99793943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.