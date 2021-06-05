Thomas Anthony Dineen Sells 544 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $43,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Anthony Dineen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $79.33 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $15,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,572,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

