Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $20.57. Tilray shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 575,086 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 71.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

