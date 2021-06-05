Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tobam trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in General Electric were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

GE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

