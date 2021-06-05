Tobam Increases Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Tobam increased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Autohome were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $147.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.98.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHM. HSBC reduced their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

