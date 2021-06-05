Tobam Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,667 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Datadog were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.21 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,414,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,808,871.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock worth $102,372,995. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

