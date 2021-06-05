Tobam Purchases 61,059 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tobam lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3,076.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 61,059 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of EOG opened at $87.46 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.69, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.