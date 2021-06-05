Tobam Raises Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Tobam lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

