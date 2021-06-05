Tobam Sells 14,473 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tobam lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $206.94 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.87 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -481.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

