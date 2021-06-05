Tobam Takes $1.09 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.