Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) Shares Down 45.5%

Topaz Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOPZ)’s share price traded down 45.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.

Topaz Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOPZ)

Topaz Resources, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It focuses on production, acquisition, and developmental drilling opportunities within proven producing areas of north, central, and west Texas. The company was formerly known as Kids Germ Defense Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Resources, Inc in April 2010.

