Traders Buy High Volume of El Pollo Loco Call Options (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 902% compared to the average volume of 248 call options.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth about $48,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

