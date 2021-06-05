Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.63. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Transocean by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

