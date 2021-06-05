Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,702.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and last traded at GBX 1,694 ($22.13), with a volume of 714702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,690 ($22.08).

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -167.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,843.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

