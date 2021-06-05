Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

TRVN stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

