Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.