Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 472,067 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

