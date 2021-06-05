TrueFi (TRU) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.58 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $45.58 million and $3.34 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

