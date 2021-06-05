Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

