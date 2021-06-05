Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Up to $78.21

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.21, but opened at $81.25. Tucows shares last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.74 million, a PE ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $325,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,933.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 163.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tucows during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Tucows during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tucows by 30.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

