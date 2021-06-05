Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,287 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,009 shares of company stock valued at $907,659 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.42. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

