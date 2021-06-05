Tyman (LON:TYMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $509.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 507 ($6.62), with a volume of 511211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.50 ($6.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,409.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £969.43 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

