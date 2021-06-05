Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

