U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

