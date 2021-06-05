U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,784 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

NYSE USB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 4,564,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381,096. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

