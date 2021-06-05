UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £103.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,331.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

