UGE International Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UGE International in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 target price on shares of UGE International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

UGE International stock opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.25 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. UGE International has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

