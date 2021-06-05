UniLend 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.45 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 82.1% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004343 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and $8.45 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00076270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.09 or 0.01017067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.62 or 0.10024317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053663 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

