Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,273 ($55.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,187.52. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

