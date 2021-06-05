Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.61 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

