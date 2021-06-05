Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.32. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Universal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Universal by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

