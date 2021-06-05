Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,200. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

URBN opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,723.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

