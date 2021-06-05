Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lowered by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $65.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $65.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

