Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 177.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $271.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

