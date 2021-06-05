Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $271.35. The company had a trading volume of 581,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,267. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

