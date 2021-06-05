Velas (VLX) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $158.61 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001138 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001987 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.