Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 3,093 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VLDR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

