Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder David S. Hall Sells 250,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at $567,825,798.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VLDR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.