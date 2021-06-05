Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 298 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

