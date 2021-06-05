Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after buying an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $94,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 93.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $26,949,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

