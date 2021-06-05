Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,794,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

