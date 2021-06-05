Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

EFSC stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

