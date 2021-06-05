Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Equitable by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

