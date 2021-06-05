Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 6.6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares fell 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. 26,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 821,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.20.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

