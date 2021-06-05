Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

