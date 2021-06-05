Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 8,561 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FL stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

