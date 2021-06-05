Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,567 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in 2U by 65.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in 2U by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $5,541,000.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

