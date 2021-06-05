Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 17,354 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

NYSE AQUA opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,676,300 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.