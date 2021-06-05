Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,662. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $353.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.78. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.33.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.