Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $443,000 Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

NUVA stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

